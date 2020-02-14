Malaysia Airlines launches inaugural flights to Kertajati

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the service provides opportunities for its passengers to experience the beautiful attractions that Kertajati has to offer. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― Malaysia Airlines yesterday launched its inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Kertajati-Kuala Lumpur service, being the first Malaysian carrier to fly direct to Indonesia’s second largest airport, Kertajati International Airport, Kertajati.

Located in Majalengka regency in West Java province, Kertajati is a strategic gateway for Malaysia Airlines passengers from across the world to explore deeper into Indonesia’s iconic destinations.

“Flight MH845 departed Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2020 at 6.20pm and arrived in Kertajati at 7.45pm. The return flight MH844 departed Kertajati at 8.25pm and arrived in Kuala Lumpur at 12.10am the next day,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the service provides opportunities for its passengers to experience the beautiful attractions that Kertajati has to offer.

“At the same time, we are also able to play our part in supporting economic growth and tourism in West Java,” said Izham.

Also in line with the airline’s Fly Malaysia campaign, this service will further support Visit Malaysia 2020, encouraging visitors to explore Malaysia’s natural attractions and iconic landmarks suitable for a long vacation or a short stopover.

Besides leisure travel, this connectivity provides a choice for passengers to travel to Malaysia for business or to seek premium healthcare services in Malaysia.

Kertajati marks Malaysia Airlines’ seventh destination in Indonesia, further reaffirming its longstanding relationship with Asean neighbour Indonesia, added Izham.

The twice weekly service is operated by B737-800 aircraft with a passenger capacity of 160 seats, comprising 16 Business Class seats and 144 Economy Class seats.

Malaysia Airlines currently connects Kuala Lumpur to six other Indonesian destinations ― Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bali, Pekanbaru and Solo. ― Bernama