Dog owners in China scramble to buy masks for pets in wake of coronavirus

Business has been booming for pet face masks sellers. — Picture from Taobao/Zhou Tianxiao

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Pet face masks have been selling like hot cakes as worried dog owners in China and abroad seek to protect their pets from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Although no evidence has shown that canines can contract the illness, many dog lovers aren’t taking the chance and have hit up brands like K9 Mask to purchase protective gear for their furry friends.

The company’s chief executive officer Kirby Holmes told USA Today that they have seen a 300 to 400 per cent rise in sales recently due to rising concern over the outbreak.

“We just filled an order today from Wuhan, China.

“We would usually average five to 10 units a day. We’ve sold 110 to 130 units in just the past few days,” Holmes said.

K9 Mask makes no explicit claims that their products, which cost US$55 (RM226), are effective in protecting furry friends against viruses.

The masks are specifically designed to protect pooches from air pollutants and allergy triggers such as wildfire smoke, smog, pollen, and dust.

However, that hasn’t stopped customers from stocking up anyway as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

“They want to make sure to purchase the product early before it runs out, just to be prepared,” Holmes noted, adding that the majority of their new orders were from pet owners based in the US.

Meanwhile, Beijing-based canine face mask seller Zhou Tianxiao told the UK’s Daily Mail that he has gone from selling 150 masks per month to at least 50 pieces a day in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Most dogs have started to wear masks. Because there is this virus, people pay more attention to their health and their pets’ health.

“(The mask’s) main purposes are to block out smog, stop dogs from eating or licking food on the floor, and prevent them from being exposed to the virus,” Zhou claimed.