Emirates to fly to Penang via Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Emirates will be launching a new daily service from Dubai to Penang International Airport, via Singapore, beginning April 9, 2020.

“Penang will become Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia after its capital, Kuala Lumpur, which the airline currently serves with three flights a day and is a route that has been operating since 1996. The new route will provide direct access for Singaporean travellers to travel to the popular destination of Penang.

“The flight will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class,” it said in a statement today.

Emirates said the new route enables travellers from the northern cities of Malaysia to enjoy convenient onward connections from Dubai to destinations in Europe, North America and the Middle East. — Bernama