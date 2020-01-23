Feng shui master foresees stable Malaysia with stronger ‘wealth luck’ in 2020

Based on feng shui analysis, Malaysia is forecast to be stable with stronger wealth luck this year. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Last year was an eventful and unpredictable year for Malaysia across political and financial landscapes.

With a boatload of uncertainties drifting into 2020, many experts and economists have remained sceptical and predicted the year to be just as challenging.

But, feng shui analysis seems to show a different outlook.

As we head into the new Lunar year, Malay Mail asked feng shui master and geomancer Kenny Hoo to give us some perspective of the year based on the Bazi chart, Chinese astrology prediction.

As Rat is at the first position of the 12-zodiac list, Hoo said the year was expected to provide “new hopes in a dawn of sober thought after a long night of chaotic dreams.”

Hoo also noted that the Lunar New Year would begin earlier, on January 25 and it ends on February 11, 2021, which makes it a longer year.

Feng shui master Kenny Hoo dubs 2020 as the year of interaction. — Picture by Choo Choy May

According to him, a longer year meant that this particular lunar Rat year would see the beginning of spring twice in a year, which is regarded very auspicious in Chinese culture and tradition.

Hoo, who is also Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research founder, dubbed 2020 as the year of “interaction” and said the keyword for this year is hu, which means mutual interaction.

“In 2020, various companies and individuals in all walks of life will come together to cooperate with each other in various fields to share a common goal,” he added.

“Those who help each other with ‘shared prosperity’ in mind potentially have a higher chance to grow their career, wealth and success this year.”

Hoo also pointed out that the wood- and fire-related industries that deal with raw products and commodities, such as furniture, fruits and vegetables, medicine, healthcare, education, rubber and palm oil would continue to grow with higher revenue.

“Fire-related industries such as telecommunications, high-tech products, energy, oil and gas are expected to have much better business and career opportunities in 2020.

“These industries will also have more interactions with numerous new platforms, hence new business opportunities will emerge to further stimulate the market.”

Hoo also expected to see more companies going public in Malaysia and abroad this year.

“The products and services relating to healthcare, eye-sight, anti-ageing, reusable energy and solar power will also receive greater demands this year,” Hoo said.

Overall, Hoo forecasted the Golden Rat year being more stable with stronger wealth luck for Malaysia.

He said there would be more opportunities for entrepreneurs to gain more wealth creation and accumulation this year.

Internationally, Hoo said China would continue to lead the world economy development and further influence the world market in a more positive way.

“The economy in India will also continue to be better in 2020 and will play a more important role in the world market.

“Indonesia’s new capital that will be built in the Borneo Island shall stimulate the socio-economy of the neighbouring areas such as Sabah and Sarawak.”

Hoo also said the political arena in 2020 was expected to enter a messier era that was filled with more uncertainties and challenges in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.