Perak couple’s ‘floating wedding’ gets giggles from Twitter users (VIDEO)

The one-of-a-kind wedding went viral on Twitter recently. — Screengrab from Twitter/raeddeen

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — The idea of tying the knot on dry land didn’t appeal much to one Malaysian couple who decided to host a “floating wedding.”

A video of the newlyweds’ having their ceremony on a river went viral on Twitter recently after it was shared by user @raeddeen.

The event, which reportedly took place in Kampung Jawang, Perak, saw the happy couple dressed in full wedding attire and life jackets as they sailed along on a floating platform guided by three assistants in the water.

A group of kompang players followed closely behind in a separate boat.

Kahwin dekat dewan? Tak gempak. 😂

Tahniah pengantin. 🤲. pic.twitter.com/hoeM4aJCu8 — Amadd (@raeddeen) December 24, 2019

More than 11,600 users have retweeted the post so far and were highly amused at the choice of location for the wedding.

“That’s awesome! Now I want to get married by a river and dive into the water after my reception,” said @Sipunyahati_.

Others wondered if the set-up was a recipe for disaster on such an important day.

“So uncomfortable. If I didn’t know how to swim, I would be having a panic attack,” wrote @arffhanr.

“Are there no crocodiles in the water?” asked @NasrulHisyxm.