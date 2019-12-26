Perak couple’s ‘floating wedding’ gets giggles from Twitter users (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — The idea of tying the knot on dry land didn’t appeal much to one Malaysian couple who decided to host a “floating wedding.”
A video of the newlyweds’ having their ceremony on a river went viral on Twitter recently after it was shared by user @raeddeen.
The event, which reportedly took place in Kampung Jawang, Perak, saw the happy couple dressed in full wedding attire and life jackets as they sailed along on a floating platform guided by three assistants in the water.
A group of kompang players followed closely behind in a separate boat.
Kahwin dekat dewan? Tak gempak. 😂— Amadd (@raeddeen) December 24, 2019
Tahniah pengantin. 🤲. pic.twitter.com/hoeM4aJCu8
More than 11,600 users have retweeted the post so far and were highly amused at the choice of location for the wedding.
“That’s awesome! Now I want to get married by a river and dive into the water after my reception,” said @Sipunyahati_.
Others wondered if the set-up was a recipe for disaster on such an important day.
“So uncomfortable. If I didn’t know how to swim, I would be having a panic attack,” wrote @arffhanr.
“Are there no crocodiles in the water?” asked @NasrulHisyxm.