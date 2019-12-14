Luxury cruise ship to set sail with US$5m art collection

The Regent Suite onboard luxury ocean liner Seven Seas Splendor. ― Picture courtesy of Business Wire via AFP

LONDON, Dec 14 ― You know you're aboard a luxury ocean liner when the ship's artwork collection includes a real Pablo Picasso and is worth US$5 million (RM20.7 million).

Seven Seas Splendor, part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, will set sail with US$5 million worth of art next year for the benefit of their deep-pocketed art aficionado cruisers with highbrow tastes.

The 300-piece collection took two years to curate and includes “museum-quality” works by 200 artists including Picasso, Joan Miro, Eduardo Arranz-Bravo, Juan Roberto Diago and Wilfredo Lam.

The collection features modern and classic artists and dozens of mediums and will be on permanent display aboard the Seven Seas Splendor.

Works are distributed throughout the ship from restaurants to lounges, hallways and restrooms.

One of the most dramatic installations is a cast bronze dragon rising up to the ceiling holding a large pearl in front of the ship's Asian restaurant, Pacific Rim.

The Seven Seas Splendor raises the bar in luxury cruising with The Regent Suite, billed as the largest at-sea cruise suite, spanning 4,443 square feet. It also features an in-suite spa and US$200,000 handcrafted bed.

The ship sets sail in February 2020 for its inaugural season, which will see it travel to destinations in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. ― AFP-Relaxnews