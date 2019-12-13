Report: Gen X women to drive wellness travel trend in 2020

Gen X women are driving the wellness travel trend. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 13 ― The typical wellness traveller has been defined as a Generation X woman, looking for respite from her hectic life in destinations like Bali, Thailand and Bhutan.

That's according to a new report from luxury travel agency network Virtuoso, which looked at the wellness travel trend heading into 2020. The findings are based on feedback from Virtuoso travel agents around the world.

Driving the trend? The Generation X female, who is looking for a restorative, relaxing retreat where she can decompress, destress and meditate.

The top wellness travel activities include meditation and mindfulness, spa treatments, yoga, healthy eating and outdoor adventures.

Generation X is generally defined as those born between 1965 and 1980.

Here are some other findings:

Top wellness travel destinations

1. United States

2. Bali

3. Thailand

4. Costa Rica

5. Italy

Top wellness travel destinations on the rise

1. Bhutan

2. Croatia

3. Vietnam

4. Portugal

5. South Africa

Top emerging wellness travel trends

1. Hotels with wellness amenities

2. Spiritual retreats

3. Mental wellness

4. Travel with a purpose

5. Developing skill in a wellness activity ― AFP-Relaxnews