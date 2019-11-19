Lion Air flight attendant warms hearts online for feeding elderly passenger (VIDEO)

The caring aircrew member sharing a laugh with the senior citizen during her flight from Surabaya to Palangkaraya. — Screengrab from Twitter/@the4rel

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — Being in an aircrew is more than just serving passengers their meals and showing them to their seats.

A Lion Air flight attendant went the extra mile when he assisted a senior citizen passenger during mealtime by feeding her.

The elderly passenger, who was reportedly 117 years old, was travelling from Surabaya to Palangkaraya on the Indonesian low-cost carrier.

Instagram user Armaini Imay, who was on the flight, captured the heart-warming gesture.

In the post, Armaini said she was amazed to see the dedication of an aircrew member for patiently serving the centenarian.

The anxious flyer initially refused to put on a seatbelt and asked to come back down from the aircraft.

“With such loving care, the flight attendant gave her a beverage, fed her gently as though she was his own mother and managed to coax her to wear a seatbelt in the end,” Armaini observed.

Following the post, social media users praised the caring and sympathetic cabin crew member.

“Dear Lion Air flight attendant, whoever you are, you exemplify the perfect flight attendant,” chimed in @the4rel who shared the video on Twitter.

“Do you miss your mother? You’re so meticulous in helping this old lady.”

Mas, apakah kamu merindukan Ibu kamu?? Kamu begitu telaten membantu Ibu tua ini.



Surga untuk kamu, Mas!! pic.twitter.com/LwPizYYuZM — Coklat Strawberry 🍫🍓 (@the4rel) November 17, 2019

@the4rel’s 40-second clip has been viewed over 1.07 million times since Sunday, garnering over 50,600 retweets and 76,500 likes.

“My God, that smile on his face says everything. Bless you and your heart,” wrote @pasirrpantai.

Others like @ibnu_amien said the flight attendant’s kind actions served as a lesson to all to appreciate their mothers while they are still around.