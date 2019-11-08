Out of school, in the dictionary: ‘Climate strike’ declared ‘word of the year’

Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a climate strike at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton October 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 8 — With climate protests surging around the world, Collins Dictionary has declared ‘climate strike’ its 2019 ‘word of the year’, noting the term’s use has soared 100 times higher than in previous years.

The Glasgow-based company bases its choice on an annual search of websites, newspapers, magazines and social media to see which words in English have seen the most significant increase in use.

The term, best associated with a global youth climate movement spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, describes protests where students miss school, or adults miss work, to push for faster action on climate threats.

Youth activists said they took the dictionary’s declaration as a sign their efforts were working to raise broader awareness about climate risks.

“It really shows the impact that young people have had in heightening (recognition of) the climate crisis,” Jake Woodier, a campaigner and organiser for the UK Student Climate Network, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Climate strikes this year — including in September during the UN Secretary-General’s climate summit in New York — have drawn millions of participants worldwide.

The first documented use of ‘climate strike’ was in 2015, to describe a mass demonstration coinciding with a UN conference where the landmark Paris Agreement to curb climate change was put in place, the dictionary company said.

Woodier said he hopes the designation will encourage climate protesters to keep pressure on public officials, particularly leading up to planned British elections in December.

‘Climate strike’ is not the first environmental term to make the Collins list.

‘Rewilding’ — restoring areas to a natural state — was a runner-up this year, and ‘single-use’ — an adjective describing items such as plastic containers designed to be thrown away — took the top spot last year. — Thomson Reuters Foundation