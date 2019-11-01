Four Malaysian women realise dream reunion holiday after 18 years in school uniforms

The memorable trip for the four women, was made even more special as they donned their school uniforms. — Picture from Facebook/Eina Sani

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Four friends realised their dream of going on an overseas holiday together 18 years later.

To make the trip more memorable, they decided to take group photos while wearing their school uniforms with the backdrop of South Korea’s tourist spots — which became a hit among social media users.

All four of the women, Marwani Mohamad Marzuki, Norihan Jamhari, Fariza Mohamad Nasir and Seri Azlina Mohamed Sani, travelled to Seoul, South Korea for the holiday with their families between October 24 and 29.

During the trip, the women, all aged 34, took the opportunity to have their photos taken at Gyeonggi-do in Anyang.

“Our photos in school uniforms grabbed the attention of Facebook users and was picked up by the media. We are glad that internet users liked our idea.”

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Marwani said they had long harboured hopes of going on a trip in a group since their school days.

The former SM Jengka Pusat 1 students, who hail from Felda Jengka and Jerantut in Pahang, had planned the trip since last year but could only make time to travel this year due to their respective commitments.

Marwani and Seri Azlina are teachers working in Kedah and Pahang while Norihan is a nurse based in Klang. Fariza is a Subang Jaya-based lawyer.