Viktor & Rolf announces new ambassador, Chinese star Xu Weizhou a.k.a. Timmy Xu

Viktor & Rolf on Instagram 2019, featuring Timmy Xu (Xu Weizhou) — Courtesy of Instagram/@viktorandrolf via AFP

AMSTERDAM, Oct 31 — Xu Weizhou, the Chinese actor and singer known as Timmy Xu, has landed a new role with Viktor & Rolf.

The avant-garde fashion house, which is run by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, has chosen the star to be its new brand ambassador, as reported by WWD.

Instagram posts announcing the news show Xu, who counts 309,000 of his own followers on the social media platform, wearing a custom-made, embellished Viktor&Rolf denim jacket while performing on stage at a concert in Beijing.

Xu has plenty of fashion experience already, having previously acted as an ambassador for the US heritage fashion house Coach, starring in campaigns alongside Selena Gomez and Kiko Mizuhara.

He was also announced as the spokesperson in China for Fendi's Peekaboo bag this June, and collaborated with Superdry back in 2017.

Viktor & Rolf has participated in several high-profile collaborations lately, having teamed up with the lingerie brand Aubade on a playful collection earlier this year.

It also snapped up the actor Anya Taylor-Joy and the singer Jacob Whitesides to be the faces of its Flowerbomb Midnight and Spicebomb Night Vision fragrances, respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews