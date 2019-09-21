Pirate-themed hotel to open in Orlando's Legoland

Pirate Island Hotel at Legoland Florida Resort. ― Picture courtesy of Legoland Florida Resort via AFP

ORLANDO, Sept 21 ― A pirate-themed hotel is set to open in Orlando's Legoland in Florida.

The theme park's third on-site hotel property, Pirate Island Hotel will feature 150 rooms including four suites, a heated pool and in-room Lego treasure hunts. Every room includes two separate spaces for kids and adults: bunk beds and Lego play areas for kids, king size bed and TV for the adults.

Rooms sleep five people.

The property spans five storeys and also features an entertainment area with kid-friendly programmes, Lego play areas for mini buccaneers, and a bar for parents.

The hotel is slated to open April 17, 2020. It's the latest expansion to the resort, following the opening of The Lego Movie World with new rides and attractions inspired by the The Lego Movie.

In other theme park news, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced plans to build two major roller coasters at Busch Gardens in Tampa and SeaWorld Orlando, signalling a move away from live animal attractions and towards thrill rides, reports USA Today.

The crocodile-inspired Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens is being billed as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Florida, at 206 feet and 76mph when complete in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews