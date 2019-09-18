Looks don't matter: Observers credit this Kancil with quite some mileage (VIDEO)

A legend in its own right, for even being able to move, let alone travel across state lines. — Picture via Twitter/@NanaRafidi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Held together by some material, and possibly the power of prayer — a rickety green Perodua Kancil has been labelled “legendary” for being able to go the distance.

Overflowing with what appears to be discarded material, the vehicle which has various statements scribbled all over its body also sports a driver’s door and rear bumper that hangs precariously — leaving many to question its road-worthiness.

Driven by a dishevelled looking man, the car has been regularly spotted around the Klang Valley.

Biasa kita tengok gambar, kali ini kita tengok video. Sekarang berada di kawasan Prai, Pulau Pinang. pic.twitter.com/hsRZYhT3dK — MyWatch (@My_CrimeWatch) September 12, 2019

While it was mentioned in the tweet above that the car was spotted in Prai in Penang, the location can be determined to actually be along Jalan Tun HS Lee in Kuala Lumpur.

It was previously reported in the media that the car was registered to a man in Tanjung Bungah, Penang though it is unclear if the owner and the current driver is the same person.

While it cannot be ascertained if the Kancil made the journey that far north without falling apart, a tweet confirmed spotting the Kancil chugging down the road as far as in Kampar, Perak.

Aq pun sempat rakam dia. Aq rakam sebab kt cermin belakang dia ada tulis "I SUPPORT LGBT" which is waktu tu kes LGBT tgh hangat 😅 Waktu ni kat Kampar, Perak. Jauh juga dia berjalan ya sampai Penang dah. Cermin belakang pun dah tak ada. pic.twitter.com/BRXtei9DwJ — Syhdyn Rfd 🌻 (@NanaRafidi) September 12, 2019

On Twitter, many have been sharing videos and images of their encounters with the Kancil.

Haritu sempat buat story pasal kereta ni, dah lah salah jalan kahkah pic.twitter.com/5cdddGZpdT — 𝕤𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕗𝕚𝕢 (@wanschafiqq) September 12, 2019

Some on social media have urged Perodua to consider awarding the man with a replacement car since he had proven that Kancil was a strong vehicle built to last.