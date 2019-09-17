Negri Sembilan woman hands out Maggi instant noodles as door gifts at wedding

The bride-to-be wanted a wedding gift that wouldn’t break the bank. — Screengrab from Twitter/@ctnajihahz

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Deciding on the best wedding favours for guests can be a tough exercise for couples planning a wedding.

Not for bride-to-be Siti Najihah Zamani, who always had the idea of instant noodles as door gifts since she was in school.

For her upcoming nuptials to fiance Amal Afif Omar, the Rembau, Negri Sembilan native will be handing out Maggi noodles as part of the couple’s door gift pack for guests this September 28.

Dari sekolah lagi dah cakap dgn parents kalau kahwin i nak bagi maggie dkt tetamu as a doorgift 😂 pic.twitter.com/RfRoOI5TeK — jijibonk (@ctnajihahz) September 14, 2019

Sharing her unconventional gift choice on Twitter, Siti Najihah wrote about the noodles’ affordable price tag on the social media platform following a flood of comments.

“Five boxes for only RM300,” she exclaimed.

Of course la ada isi lain kan 😂 pic.twitter.com/ah73SpKWUY — jijibonk (@ctnajihahz) September 14, 2019

The 22-year-old thrifty bride told Harian Metro she chose instant noodles because she didn’t want to waste money and wanted a gift that her guests could enjoy.

“Luckily mum and dad understood and they were so enthusiastic to buy boxes of instant noodles at a wholesale supermarket after learning about my plan.

“My fiance also didn’t object but instead supported the idea, despite being surprised at first.”

Her tweet which was posted on Saturday has since garnered over 9,000 retweets and 13,000 likes with many praising Siti Najihah’s creativity.

Creative gila Ji, tak pernah terfikir pon haha! — شا 🧚🏻 ♀️ (@syaalazhar) September 14, 2019

Bestnyaaaa. Lain daripada yang lain eh 😂 — Insyi🌻 (@_insyrhh) September 14, 2019

The post also caught the attention of Maggi Malaysia, who congratulated the bride.

Salam @ctnajihahz Kami dari MAGGI ingin mengucapkan TAHNIAH dan Selamat Pengantin Baru!



Kami sungguh berbesar hati dapat menjadi sebahagian daripada majlis perkahwinan anda. 🥰 — MAGGI Malaysia (@MaggiMalaysia) September 15, 2019

Siti Najihah said while other Twitter users also considered gifting Maggi noodles to guests on their big day, some highlighted that instant noodles were an unhealthy choice.

“Maybe there are those who disagree but it’s up to them because to me, each couple has the right to choose the type of door gifts for their guests.

“What matters is our intention of giving alms and I hope our guests will enjoy receiving it.”

Siti Najihah added that she did not expect her tweet to go viral but was glad if her wedding gift idea inspired other couples who have a low budget.