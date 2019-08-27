‘Uncle Potato’ aid: Poor mother-of-eight can now feed her kids, runs nasi lemak stall

Kuan Chee Heng (left) visits Mareeya’s stall at the Shell Station along the South Klang Valley Expressway. — Picture via Facebook/kuan.cheeheng

KUALA LUMPUR, August 27 — A few years ago, Mareeya was struggling to feed her family of eight children.

Then, with the help of a non-governmental organisation that depends on donations from Malaysians, she has managed to fend for herself by running a nasi lemak stall.

Crime activist and Community Policing Malaysia (COPs) organisation president Kuan Chee Heng, who helped her, said Mareeya’s life has taken a turn for the better.

Kuan, who is also known as Uncle Potato and for his community enrichment initiatives, recently took to Facebook to praise Mareeya’s determination and effort.

When contacted for more details, Kuan told Malay Mail that he came across the lady four years ago when he was informed that she and her children were living in poverty and needed urgent help.

“I went to their house in Bukit Jalil area and noticed their electricity and water were cut due to non-payment of bills,” he said.

“I remember it was during the month of Ramadan and I noticed she didn’t even have food to break her fast.”

Thanks to his Kentang Fund initiative that aims at raising money for the less fortunate, Kuan managed to settle her bills and got her electricity and water reconnected.

To help her make ends meet, Kuan gave Mareeya some money to set up a nasi lemak stall after he noticed that she was a good cook.

“We then bought her a second-hand Proton Wira for easy transportation and also gave her enough money to sustain her family,” he said.

“All together, we spent about RM10,000.”

Determined to provide a better life for her eight children, Mareeya set up a nasi lemak stall at the Shell station along the South Klang Valley Expressway heading towards Serdang.

After nearly four years, Kuan said Mareeya has been doing great and is quite well recognised as she has many regular customers.

“Thankfully she now earns a decent income and all her children are in school.

“She has also managed to settle all her debts, buy new clothes for her children and put food on the table for the kids.”