Fashion industry signs new environmental pact to protect climate, biodiversity

Tommy Hilfiger presents its Fall-Winter 2018/2019 womenswear line in Milan on February 25, 2018. The brand is one of several to sign a new 'Fashion Pact' outlining an environmental action plan for the industry, to be presented to G7 leaders. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 27 ― The fashion industry is putting on a united front in the face of environmental issues, throwing its weight behind a “Fashion Pact” focusing on advancing sustainability within the sector.

The pact, which was created at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, is being spearheaded by François-Henri Pinault, the Chairman and CEO of the luxury conglomerate Kering. It will be presented on August 26 at the G7 political meeting in Biarritz, France.

The initiative, which aims to tackle the negative impact of the industry on the planet, consists of an action plan for members to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and lays out plans to restore biodiversity using science-based targets. It also aims to protect the world's oceans, with participating brands aiming to gradually eliminate their use of single-use plastics by 2030.

Some 32 major fashion and textile companies have signed the pact so far, including PVH Corp, the owner of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo.

“Forming one powerful and cohesive front at this scale shows how serious the fashion industry is about doing the right thing and taking tangible actions to protect the world,” said PVH Chairman & CEO Emanuel Chirico, in a statement.

H&M Group is also a signatory, with CEO Karl-Johan Persson saying: “I want H&M Group to continue to be a positive force towards resolving these shared challenges. We have a long experience in working with sustainability and strongly believe in the benefits of sharing knowledge and collaborating.”

Nordstrom, Selfridges, Prada, Tapestry, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Adidas and Nike are just some of the other major companies to have joined the coalition, according to WWD. ― AFP-Relaxnews