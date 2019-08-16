RM500,000 for an indoor ‘waterfall’? Heavy rain in Subang, Shah Alam gives rise to viral tweets (VIDEO)

It wasn’t just motorists who suffered greatly from yesterday’s downpour. — Screengrab from Twitter/LinkitMy

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — A spell of heavy rain caused flash floods to sweep through several areas of Kuala Lumpur yesterday during rush hour.

Some social media users chose to look at the funny side of the horrid weather and floods by posting photos of potential ‘culprits’ behind the flood to its effect on condominiums way above ground.

Twitter user Khairil Amzir posted a funny picture of a running tap splashing into the floodwaters below it at a petrol station with a partially-submerged vehicle in the background.

“USJ hit by flash floods. Was it caused by that open pipe?” he wrote.

Usj banjir kilat.



Adakah disebabkan paip tu tak tutup? pic.twitter.com/NlmSOSVr9n — Khairil Azmir (@khrlazmr) 15 August 2019

Meanwhile, a user known as Minamalink shared a video of a condominium stairwell in Shah Alam that had turned into a mini ‘waterfall’ due to the downpour.

“This is from level 16. (Imagine) buying a house for RM500k to face this,” wrote Minamalink.

Meanwhile at one of our team members’ condo in Shah Alam. This is from level 16. Beli rumah harga nearly 500k to face this 😣😢 apa pun, safety first! Stay indoor please.#banjir pic.twitter.com/pY6c8LuoJo — MinimaLINK (@LinkitMy) 15 August 2019

Needless to say, motorists suffered the worst side of the floods and a viral video making the rounds on social media shows two cars being swept along by the current.

Twitter user Chris the Chindian wondered aloud if a Myvi could handle such conditions.

Banjir di USJ.



Side note: Do you think a MyVi could take this 😎 pic.twitter.com/kHB5ca9x1K — Chris the Chindian (@ChindianThe) 16 August 2019

It wasn’t all dark clouds and stormy skies yesterday, however, as the bad weather seems to have brought out the good in a few Malaysians.

Yeen Rahman posted a Twitter video showing two young men helping to direct traffic away from the flood in Subang Jaya and thanked them for lending a hand to their fellow road users.