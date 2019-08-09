Draw on the nostalgia of Ipoh’s Waller Court for inspiration before it makes way for new development

The romantic beauty of Ipoh's oldest housing estate in Waller Court. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, August 9 — The oldest housing project in Ipoh city in Waller Court may have been reduced to a mere shadow of its past, having been associated with the image of being a haunt for thieves and druggies.

Plans to redevelop the 2.88-ha. site along Jalan Dato Onn Jaafar at Jalan Lim Bo Seng, constructed in 1962, having swirled since the 1990s, also came to nought due to countless objections.

Former Datuk Bandar Datuk Roshidi Hashim had announced in 2012 that the 17-block apartment, including a 15-storey tower consisting of 288 units, would be demolished.

In its place were plans for two blocks of flats, comprising 250 units each, and another commercial block with construction to be carried out in stages over a period of four years.

Despite the appointment of companies to conduct redevelopment exercise, it failed to take off due to objections by resident and over the years, occupancy at the flats had dropped as the tenants had passed on.

No matter, Waller Court will always part of the history of the city, and come August 18, a group of sketchers intend to document its beauty, before it is eventually reduced to rubble.

While it may not look like much, USI hopes to capture the nostalgia of Waller Court in art form. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Urban Sketchers Ipoh (USI) will be taking those interested to join into the area through its In Sight of Waller Court art and culture event for an appreciation of the nostalgic magic the spot wields.

USI leader Chin Kok Yan said the group had visited the site no lesser than 10 times in the past year with plans to bring it to life on the sketchpad.

“One of our committees suggested we have an exhibition-cum-fundraising activity to showcase the sketches,” he told Malay Mail, adding that contrary to popular belief, the flat area was not as bad as it was made out to be.

“Yes, units that are located nearer to the main road are littered with rubbish but if you walk further in, it is surprisingly clean. Maybe that’s because there are less units being occupied.”



Chin said neither he nor his sketchers encountered any problems during their sketching sessions.

“My biggest regret now is I was unable to sketch other historical buildings in Ipoh such as the Majestic Theatre at Jalan Chamberlain and the Octagon market at Hugh Low Street before they were demolished and new buildings were put up.

USI head Chin Kok Yan will be leading the group for the open even which includes guided tours of the flats. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“I hope by having sketchers of Waller Court, the people’s memory of the place will be maintained.”

Elaborating more on the In Sight of Waller Court event, Chin said there will be guided tours of the flat area.

“The guide will explain the flat’s history to visitors. There will also be stalls selling handicrafts and vegetarian food besides contemporary art exhibition.”

As part of USI’s fund raising activity, sketches and postcards of Waller Court will be on sale.

“We will also sell USI canvas bags and t-shirts,” said Chin, adding that free ice creams would also be given out while stocks last.