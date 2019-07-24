Johor boy makes powerbank for older brother who can’t afford to buy one (VIDEO)

The home-made powerbank. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The heartwarming tale of a younger brother who made a powerbank for his older brother has tugged the heartstrings of Twitterjaya.

Using the handler @Goodensora, the man tweeted that he had mentioned in passing to his younger brother that he wanted to buy a power bank to charge his handphone.

He had to wait until the end of the month because he did not have enough money to buy it.

What happened next was unexpected when his younger brother made a power bank for him.

"Im really grateful to have a little brother like him. Nanti abang belanja MCD as promised (Later brother will treat MCD as promised)," he tweeted.

@Goodensora further tweeted that the brother presented the self-made powerbank when he returned from work.

"Ayep (what i called him) ada beli powerbank". I was like "Haa? Mana". Then he showed me the handmade powerbank. Even it's not that perfect. Still i appreciate what he did for me. It's not always your little brother do something luar kotak hehe."

Aku cakap kat adik aku "Abang nak beli powerbank tapi belum gaji". Look what he made for me 😭 A handmade powerbank 😭 Im really grateful to have a little brother like him 😭 Nanti abang belanja MCD as promised 😭 pic.twitter.com/EDnIFjlUld — Aaoisora (@Goodensora) July 22, 2019

To put a rest to naysayers who were not confident the self-made powerbank could work, @Goodensora uploaded a 23-second video that showed the powerbank charging his mobile phone.

To those yang tertanya boleh charge ke. Inilah hasilnya adik saya cipta semalam 😁❤ Adik saya kata dia akan improve lagi powerbank ni 😬 Thankyou guys sebab support adik saya 😊❤ Semoga adik kalian akan membantu kalian juga 😊 pic.twitter.com/kEL7aXZy1m — Aaoisora (@Goodensora) July 23, 2019

Using a small box with batteries, @Goodensora said his brother, who studies at Sekolah Sultan Ismail, will improve on the design of the powerbank.

At the time of writing, @Goodensora tweet has been retweeted 5,000 times.