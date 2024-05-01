PARIS, May 1 — If you’re a regular train passenger, you probably bring reading material and download some Netflix series to catch up on for those moments when watching the landscapes out your window no longer holds your interest.

But the German national rail company is betting on passengers being interested in more romantic activities during long journeys.

It’s testing out a new design featuring compartments that offer absolute passenger privacy for couples who want to get intimate during the trip.

It’s a fantasy that’s been around for generations, fuelled by cinema: getting intimate in the cramped lavatory of an airplane cabin.

In theory it can be subject to legal repercussions in various jurisdictions, as sexual intercourse in an airline cabin can be associated with indecent exposure and other charges.

Penalties can range from steep fines to even imprisonment. So what if lovers chose the train instead? Specifically, a train journey in Germany.

Deutsche Bahn, which is Europe’s largest rail operator, is working on a major renovation plan for its trains, including high-speed trains like the ICE.

Among the many innovations in the works is a new layout spotted by German daily Das Bild that could spark ideas for many romance-minded passengers.

The design would create certain compartments that facilitate privacy with travellers choosing this option shielded from the other train passengers by a frosted glass door.

In actual fact, it’s not Deutsche Bahn itself that is promoting this design as “cuddle compartments.”

That term was a suggestion by the daily Das Bild, as it undertook a survey of some 19,500 readers who voted for the best name for these private spaces.

While many favoured a name such as “private room,” the expression “cuddle compartment” also scored highly among respondents, while several German readers would simply label these areas “travel suites.”

The compartment design is intended for passengers wishing to make phone calls or hold business meetings via videoconferencing, outlined Michael Peterson, a Deutsche Bahn board member heading up long-distance travel, who pointed out that these cabins “allow for private and confidential conversations in a protected environment.”

Among other innovations coming to German trains is a “digital towel,” a display that would indicate seat occupancy in real time. — ETX Studio