Malaysian delivery rider juggles two jobs in hopes of buying dream home

Firdaus Aizat gets on his bike, rain or shine, delivering parcels and food to save up money for his dream home. — Picture via Twitter/@firdausaizat

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — To achieve his dream of affording his dream home, Firdaus Aizat rides around on his motorcycle under the sweltering heat or pouring rain delivering packages and food all day.

The young man’s efforts came to light after his tweets on juggling his rider responsibilities for both Lazada and Grab food went viral with over 1,800 shares and 3,300 likes and he received praise for being hardworking and focused on his goal.

Saya pagi lazada petang grab food. Doakan saya juga ye guys 😎✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZrY1Xh46Cg — FIR (@firdausaizat_) July 11, 2019

Firdaus shared his story with Malay entertainment portal, OhBulan, on how he copes.

“I work two jobs because I want to buy a house under my own name.

“Now, my family and I temporarily stay at our mother-in-law’s house.”

He added that he starts work bright and early at 8am as he rides around, rain or shine, delivering packages for Lazada, before delivering food parcels in the evenings for Grab Food.

“I work for Lazada from around 8am to 2pm, Mondays to Saturdays, then the evenings I work for Grab Food until around 8pm or 9pm,” said Firdaus.

He said that he does not get much time to rest, as he spends most of his free time after work with his wife and child.

But he is not the only one working hard for their future home, as his wife, Nurul Nabila Shamsuddin also chips in by working as a makeup artist for Make Up Academy at events and weddings, as well as having her own small bubble tea business.

“I make around RM3,000 a month, and my wife helps too with our living expenses, but I set aside RM1,000 a month as a commitment for our future home,” said Firdaus.

Firdaus also took the time to encourage others to not waste their youth and focus on working hard to have a better future.

He said: “I made the house my target, so I would have something to work hard for.

“If we don’t have a target, we won’t have anything to motivate us to get what we want. Youths out there should work hard and try to get a job, it doesn’t matter what you do, a job is a job.”