Flood of birthday wishes pour in on social media for Dr Siti Hasmah

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali turns 93 today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Two days after celebrating Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 94th birthday, Malaysians from all walks of life continued the jolly mood by sending heartwarming wishes to his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who turns 93 today.

Apart from the flood of wishes on social media platforms, several politicians and opinion leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali wished her good health and a long life.

Dr Siti Hasmah’s daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir also took to Facebook to pay tribute to her mother’s unconditional love that kept them grounded and in touch.

“Happy birthday to my dearest Mummy, the rock that anchors us all, who keeps us grounded and in touch, who reminds us always, that love is better than hate even when it’s hard to do.

“Thank you for teaching us that softness and gentleness always wins. I love you forever,” Marina said.

Loving wishes also came from Kashika Selvam, one of the child stars from Astro’s Ceria.

The 11-year-old singer took to Instagram one of her encounters with Dr Siti Hasmah and said she had never met anyone so genuine and humble.

Meantime, singer Adibah Noor also sent her birthday greetings to Dr Siti Hasmah on Twitter and wished her good health and happiness.

i asked if i could take a photo with her.

she said, "i'll give you more than that", and hugged me.



happy birthday YABhg Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd. Ali,.. may Allah shower you with an abundance of love, health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/wG2jikfhb9 — ADIBAH NOOR 🇲🇾🐱 (@adibahnoor) July 12, 2019

Former photojournalist Norman Goh — who took the iconic and charming couple shot of Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah at the Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana last year — also joined in on wishing her along with a short behind-the-scenes clip of the photoshoot.

Thanks to @SyedSaddiq’s kind arrangement back in Jan 2018, my friend Alexio Yeoh and I had an opportunity to do a photoshoot for Tun @chedetofficial and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah. Both are a very loving couple indeed!



Happy birthday Tun Siti! pic.twitter.com/0rztC8U01h — Norman Goh (@imnormgoh) July 11, 2019

One of my favourite shots of the two together! pic.twitter.com/ih8DJ9nbnj — Norman Goh (@imnormgoh) July 11, 2019

Other social media users also fired up their artistic flare to honour Dr Siti Hasmah through creative artworks.

Born on July 12, 1926 in Klang, Dr Siti Hasmah was one of the first Malay women to enrol for a medical course at the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore after the war.

Throughout her 66 years of married life with Dr Mahathir, she has always maintained a strong stand by her husband’s side while juggling her roles as wife, mother, doctor and advocate.

Dr Siti Hasmah was also honoured as a global icon to pioneer and inspire women worldwide by the National University of Singapore (NUS) last November.