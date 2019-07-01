Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

The 'Maquereau' shoe, an early Christian Louboutin design from 1987, photographed at the tropical aquarium at Paris' Palais de la Porte Doree in 1988. — Picture courtesy of Christian Louboutin via AFP

PARIS, July 1 — An exhibition of work by Christian Louboutin is set to open February 25 to July 26, 2020, at the French capital's Palais de la Porte Dorée.

The show will recap several decades of creativity and expertise, taking in the designer's most iconic creations, as well as his sources of inspiration and the artists he holds dear.

It is no coincidence that the exhibition is being held at the Palais de la Porte Dorée, an Art Deco masterpiece that has been a special place for Christian Louboutin — who grew up in Paris's 12th arrondissement, where the exhibition hall is located — since his childhood days.

It is, moreover, in this exceptional place that the famous designer noticed a sign forbidding high-heeled shoes — something which inspired him much later when designing his Pigalle shoe.

Christian Louboutin's many sources of inspiration — from travel and pop culture to dance, literature and cinema — will be celebrated during the exhibition's five-month run.

The show will feature a selection of pieces from his personal collection, as well as loans from public collections, and his legendary red-soled shoes, some of which have never before been on public display.

The exhibition, curated by Olivier Gabet — director of Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs — will also showcase Christian Louboutin's affection for craftsmanship and the creative professions, highlighting some of his exclusive collaborations, such as stained glass made with the Maison du Vitrail and a silver Sevillian palanquin.

Projects created in collaboration with artists close to the French shoe designer — including David Lynch, Lisa Reihana, Whitaker Malem, Blanca Li and Imran Qureshi — will also be on show.

“Christian Louboutin: L'Exposition” (provisional title) runs February 25 to July 26, 2020, at Palais de la Porte Dorée, Paris, France. — AFP-Relaxnews