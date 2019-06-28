Kelantanese woman shells out RM70,000 for world’s most expensive tudung

The tudung will be decorated with Swarovski crystals by hand, hence its extravagant price. — Picture from Facebook/Bawal Exclusive

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — A Kelantanese entrepreneur in her 30s is set to become the proud owner of the world’s most expensive tudung.

With a hefty price tag of RM70,000, the luxurious shawl from homegrown brand Bawal Exclusive (BE) will be studded with Swarovski crystals imported all the way from Austria.

BE founder Haliza Maysuri revealed that the buyer made a special request for the blue tudung to be customised with an oceanic theme, Sinar Harian reported.

“We will enlist the services of Italian specialists based in Singapore to craft this tudung and ensure the satisfaction of the customer,” she was quoted as saying.

Haliza added that the crystals will be placed by hand onto the fabric without relying on machines, hence its jaw-dropping price.

The Kelantanese buyer previously bought other tudung from the luxury brand including ones that went for RM33,000 per piece.

With their latest creation, BE will beat their own record for making the world’s most expensive tudung with their previous design snapped up for RM50,000 by a Pahang businesswoman.

Haliza explained that customers are willing to pay such an extravagant price for a headscarf because they know BE’s products are truly one-of-a-kind.

“The customers tell me it’s for their own self-satisfaction and not to show off. That’s why the buyer doesn’t want to have her name publicised.

“That person also told me that if foreign footwear brands can charge tens of thousands for a single pair of shoes, it’s more than sensible to buy a tudung made by local entrepreneurs that can cover our aurat (intimate parts).”