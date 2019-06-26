Employing the differently-abled allows DRB-Hicom to tap into pools of talent (VIDEO)

Kennard Lee (left) shaking hands with DRB-Hicom general manager of group human capital David Azzuddin Buxton. — Picture courtesy of DRB-Hicom

KENNARD Lee has learned a lot since he started working at DRB-Hicom.

The newly minted administrative assistant in the company’s group strategic communications department says he now knows more about taking care of himself, getting used to the working culture, and making friends in his department.

Lee, who is autistic, has been able to make a smooth transition into the team through DRB-Hicom's People With Disability Programme.

The programme provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities and partners them with a “buddy” or a senior colleague who can show them the ropes in the company.

Lee explained how his buddy, senior executive Rachel Voon, is always there for him whenever he needs a helping hand at work.

“(Rachel) teaches me how to read emails and how to reply to them.

“Whenever I have a doubt, I always get back to her,” he said.

Voon was tasked with familiarising Lee with the company’s philosophy and culture when he first started in January this year.

“As somebody who has been here a bit longer than him, I was given this opportunity to help him find his footing in the company and to familiarise him with how things work here.”

Thanks to this buddy system, Lee now feels right at home with the rest of his colleagues in his department.

It has also taught his workmates how to be more conscious of those around them with special needs.

“Kennard is a very cheerful and easy-going person, so it was quite easy to transition him into the team,” said Lee’s manager Mohamad Rofizan Abdul Rahman.

Mohamad (right) says that Lee’s cheerful disposition make his transition into the company an easy one. — Picture courtesy of DRB-Hicom

This is why Mohamad believes that every company should take the initiative to employ people with disabilities as he believes that in doing so, companies are not only helping the community but will enrich themselves in the process.

“It can help open your eyes and change your perspectives in life and see the beauty that they bring.

“Having Kennard as part of our team has been a thoroughly enjoyable and fulfilling adventure for all of us,” he said.

The People With Disability Programme came about when DRB-Hicom realised that there were not enough employment opportunities for special needs individuals.

General manager of group human capital at DRB-Hicom David Azzuddin Buxton hopes to set an example for other Malaysian companies to show how differently-abled people can be a valuable asset to any organisation.

“We are proud to be among the companies that provide differently-abled people with the opportunity to join the workforce and contribute to nation building.

“So far, DRB-Hicom has successfully provided employment opportunities to six employees with autism, and we look forward to continue giving opportunities to people with autism.

“It is rewarding for the organisation and for everyone involved,” he said.

* DRB-Hicom Berhad took home the TalentCorp LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018 for Outstanding Practice (Workforce). Submissions for LIFE AT WORK Awards 2019 are now open until 5 July 2019. For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my.