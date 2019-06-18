AirAsia named world’s best low-cost airlines for 11th year running

AirAsia currently operates an unrivalled network of over 140 destinations from 25 hubs in 22 markets. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 18 — AirAsia has bagged the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the 11th consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2019.

The low-cost carrier was also named Asia’s Best Low-Cost Airline and the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Premium Cabin for its Premium Flatbed, available on widebody long-haul AirAsia X aircraft.

AirAsia Group Bhd executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranum said it was an honour to be recognised by Skytrax for 11 years in a row for the airlines’ commitment to providing affordable travel and guest-obsessed service.

“The fact that these awards are based on direct feedback is gratifying and wonderful recognition for the Allstars (AirAsia employees) who put so much effort and commitment into service excellence for our guests,” he said in a statement, distributed during the awards ceremony at the 53rd International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget here Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Skytrax named Qatar Airways as The Airline of The Year.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said the awards represented nine years of being the world’s best in the category and were dedicated to AirAsia’s Allstars who had been steadfast in upholding the group’s corporate culture, mission and vision.

“We once again continue to be recognised as providing the World’s Best Low-Cost Carrier Premium Cabins on our long-haul flights.

“This year, we will go even one step further by introducing the best of inflight comfort on the new Airbus A330neo, an aircraft which will change the face of long-haul flying as we know it.

“Combined with our renowned inflight service as a long-haul low-cost carrier, AirAsia X will strive to continue to offer excellent value for money to our guests to 30 destinations in 10 markets across the AirAsia Group long-haul network,” she was quoted as saying in the same statement.

Introduced in 1999, the Skytrax World Airline Awards, which is independent and impartial, is regarded as the global benchmark of airline excellence.

It is also known as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

This year’s results were decided by a survey of 21.65 million customers of 100 nationalities who reviewed over 300 airlines from September 2018 to May 2019.

Currently, AirAsia operates an unrivalled network of over 140 destinations from 25 hubs in 22 markets.

To celebrate the winning, AirAsia is extending its latest AirAsia BIG Sale until June 23, 2019.

Its fares start from as low as RM12 from Kuala Lumpur to various domestic destinations and RM89 onwards for international destinations, subject to terms and conditions. — Bernama