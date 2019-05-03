Running a race in wrong direction gets student featured in viral video

Aishah (centre) with some of her schoolmates. — Picture from Facebook/Mohd Hafis Ismail

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Sports Days are often memorable for students and teachers, and young Aishah Long Rudy had an unforgettable one after a video of her went viral.

She ran a relay race in the opposite direction.

The incident took place at SK Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, Perak and a video was uploaded by one of the teachers, Mohd Hafis Ismail.

Although she did not manage to steal the gold, Aishah an Orang Asli Temiar, definitely stole many hearts with her energetic performance in the event as the uploaded video has been viewed over a million times on Facebook.

Speaking to mStar, the school’s senior assistant (administration) Megat Asrul Megat Mohamed Yusof, was eager to clear the air about Aishah’s mishap saying that she was initially not supposed to take part in the 4x50m event.

“Her name was actually not on the list for that event, she was just filling in for a friend who was sick and had not come to school on that day,” said Megat Asrul.

So it’s understandable that she was not really sure about what she had to do, considering that she had no prior practice for that particular event.

He added that the direction in which the students have to run in often changed based on the event, so you can understand the confusion young Aishah faced when she was thrust into the 4x50m event.

Her team may have been disqualified for “breaking the rules”, but they were still rewarded with the third place medal for their efforts because there were only three teams competing in the event.

Teachers of SK Pos Kuala Mu Sungai Siput with the ‘viral kid’ Aishah Long Anak Rudy. — Picture from Facebook/Mohd Hafis Ismail

Had she run the right way, one of the teachers, Mohd Rassidee Mohd Rasid, thinks that she would have definitely won the race.

“That kid is fast, she ran all-out with a real look of determination, it took me a quarter of the field to chase her down, if she went the right way, victory was confirmed,” said Mohd Rassidee.