Liam Payne is the new face of Hugo

British singer Liam Payne. — AFP pic

LONDON, May 2 — Singer Liam Payne has been unveiled as the new face of Hugo.

The former One Direction member has been snapped up by Hugo Boss to act as a global brand ambassador for its new, younger label, reports WWD. In addition to fronting campaigns for the label’s bodywear collection, the British solo artist will collaborate with the label on a capsule “Hugo X Liam Payne” clothing series.

“I’m excited to be the new face of Hugo and I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on,” the star wrote on Instagram, sharing a campaign image shot by fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus with his 17 million followers.

In a statement published to the official Hugo page, he is quoted as saying: “I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion it should be with HUGO. They design clothes that guys like me want to wear.”

The project marks Payne’s first foray into fashion design, following a wildly successful musical career that saw him achieve global fame as a member of the boyband One Direction. He launched his solo career after the group’s split in 2015, and has since collaborated with stars such as J. Balvin and Rita Ora. — AFP-Relaxnews