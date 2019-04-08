Bukit Jalil: More than just a stadium

The iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium which has an 87,411 capacity. — Picture courtesy of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Bukit Jalil the sporting capital of our beloved country. Home to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, this town has hosted many historical sporting moments for our country.

The Kompleks Sukan Negara (National Sports Complex), was developed for the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Contrary to popular belief, Bukit Jalil is not one big stadium. It is a town, a pretty nice one too.

It is an upcoming and thriving neighbourhood, not only host to past and future sporting memories of our country but also to many attractive locations that make it a desirable place to stay.

Bukit Jalil has everything. Sports is at its heart, but it also has many attractions for leisure and entertainment activities, and even educational institutes like the International Medical University (IMU) and the upcoming Tzu Chi International School.

But rather than being just another town in KL filled with skyscrapers and surrounded by tall buildings, it is a town that is filled with lush greenery.

With the 165-acre Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort, the 80-acre Taman Rekreasi Bukit Jalil (Bukit Jalil Park) and the Titiwangsa mountain range (Banjaran Besar), the town definitely has a strong green lung.

At the golf and country resort, there are tonnes of things to do, besides just playing golf. There is a swimming pool, a gym, an indoor bowling alley and even dance classes available.

The serene Taman Rekreasi Bukit Jalil is a nice place to have a picnic with friends or family and the perfect place for all the makcik and pakcik to have their evening stroll, as the park has many walking trails, exercise stations, lakes and gardens.

Other than that, if being a green town is not enough, Bukit Jalil is also strategically located.

This quaint suburb is located not too far off from KL, and accessible via five major highways including the Damansara–Puchong Expressway (LDP), Puchong–Sungai Besi Highway, Shah Alam Expressway, Maju Expressway (MEX) and New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

This makes it easy for people to reach places like the upcoming Bukit Jalil City Mall, Paradigm Mall and the Giant Hypermarket in Bandar Kinrara, as they are all just a short drive away.

Passengers exiting a train carriage at the Bukit Jalil LRT station. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

Additionally, because there are a number of LRT stations around as well, there is a greener alternative if you ever feel too lazy to drive through the agonising KL traffic.

Furthermore, being an up-and-coming neighbourhood, there have to be nice places to live, right? Right.

Among the many family-friendly places to live in Bukit Jalil is the sought after Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil (RBBJ).

An illustrated impression of Residensi Bintang Bukit Jalil. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group Berhad

The condominium will comprise two towers, 50-storey and 47-storey respectively, with a total of 1,342 units, priced from RM525,350. RBBJ will be the highest positioned condominium in the heart of town.

As the highest point in town, it offers unobstructed views of the city’s horizons and scenic terrains from the Titiwangsa mountain range to the Bukit Jalil Park and Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Club.

Moreover, the condominium is within a 10-minute drive to the malls earlier mentioned and Giant hypermarket, so it will also be easy to go shopping for groceries.

The condominium also just happens to be nearby three LRT stations; the Alam Sutera LRT Station, Awan Besar LRT Station and Bukit Jalil LRT Station. This makes it much easier for commuters.

RBBJ also will have more than 90 facilities for their residents, which include a swimming pool and other family-themed pools, Maze Garden, Bintang Tree Pavillion, playgrounds and an aqua gym. Another notable facility in RBBJ is the Super Ramp — conveniently designed for residents who park on the higher parking floors to access the even-numbered floors of the nine-level car park, hence reducing travel duration.

An artist’s impression of one of the leisure activity stories with facilities spread across seven floors. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group Berhad.

That is a lot to pack into one condo. But it is RBBJ’s aim to encourage an active and nature-engaging lifestyle for all residents. Given the impressive range of facilities, there is always something here for everyone.

