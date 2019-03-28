BoohooMAN launches exclusive new collection with rapper Quavo

Quavo and BoohooMan are collaborating on a line of clothing and accessories. — Image courtesy of BoohooMAN/Instagram

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — American rapper Quavo, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, has joined forces with BoohooMAN, the men's arm of London-based fashion website Boohoo, to create a ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collection inspired by streetwear and the 1990s. The new collection will be unveiled to the world on April 11.

A new collaboration for the BoohooMAN sees the clothing brand working with Quavo to design a full collection of clothing and fashion accessories. All have been inspired by the personal style — colourful and unique — of the celebrated rapper.

Unsurprisingly, the collection is also influenced by the world of streetwear, a key part of the American artist's identity, and by shapes, colours and motifs straight from the '90s, the decade in vogue for the last few seasons. This can be seen in the use of neon, psychedelic motifs, vibrant colors and tie-dye.

No fewer than 200 items will be offered for sale, including denim jackets and jeans, tracksuits, t-shirts, a selection of hats and baseball caps, and backpacks.

Eager fans will need to wait until April 11 to purchase the product of this fashion collaboration, which will be on sale at https://www.boohoo.com/mens.

Just a year ago, the menswear brand revealed a collaboration with another world-renowned rapper, French Montana. — AFP-Relaxnews