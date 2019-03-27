Study: Malaysian women have the world’s second smallest breast size after Philippines

A new study has found that that Malaysian women have the world’s second smallest breast size after the Philippines. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 – A new scientific study by a group of international researchers has discovered that Malaysian women have the world’s second smallest breast size after Philippines.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Female Health Sciences, found that women born in the United States have by far larger breasts than women in any other country.

Those born in Africa and particularly in the East Asian countries have the smallest breast volumes.

According to the study, Malaysian women have an average cup size of <A or 113 millilitre, surpassing the Philippines by two millilitres.

The study also revealed that our neighbours including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia all boast larger average bust size.

In a global comparison, it was found that women born in Ireland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Colombia and Venezuela have relatively large breast size.

The final analysis of the measurement data comprised about 342,000 women aged between 28 and 30 from 108 countries.

The research samples included 2,532 Malaysians.

The statistical analysis of the study also showed that the shape of the female breast varies to some extent depending on the country of birth.

It highlighted that women in the United States have most commonly a hemispherical or round breast shape, when compared to women from other countries with “pear-shaped” breasts.

Based on the present study results, the researcher group concluded that the recent update of the International Breast Shape Standard was of utmost importance for a number of commercial reasons (such as trade of swimsuit, bras, and other garments) and psycho-social considerations related to the smooth interaction between people of different geographical origin.