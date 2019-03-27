Long-standing French department store opens branch on Champs-Elysses

The new Galeries Lafayette store will open on the Champs-Elysees on March 28. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 27 — French retail giant Galeries Lafayette is moving to the world’s most famous avenue tomorrow, opening a brand new 6,500 sq-m retail space at 60 Avenue des Champs-Elysées. French and international customers will discover the spectacular decor, the very modern shopping experience, and can take their pick from no fewer than 650 brands from the worlds of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, accessories and food. Here’s our rundown of what’s on offer at this new focal point for Parisian fashion.

Outstanding architecture

Galeries Lafayette has chosen a 1930s Art Deco building as the location for its new store. Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and his group known as BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) have preserved the historical beating heart of the building while adding modern elements to create a forward-looking retail space. The main objectives are to fluidify movement between outdoor and indoor space, and offer visitors an experience combining shopping, strolling, eating and events. All within four interconnected levels. Stand-out elements include the immersive tunnel at the entrance, a monumental Art Deco-style staircase, and the giant glass boxes suspended under the dome.

Diversity is central to the shopping experience

There are no men’s and women’s departments in this new store. Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées has decided to remove traditional boundaries and offer diverse, multi-category retail spaces. While the ground floor concentrates on beauty and special events, the first floor offers creative and emerging fashion, jewellery, leather goods and shoe brands. They sit alongside Café Citron, which was designed by French stylist Simon Porte Jacquemus in collaboration with the restaurant group Caviar Kaspia. The second floor is home to luxury brands, both men’s and women’s fashion, as well as accessories and leather goods. The basement is a food court offering shopping and restaurant options in two categories — sweet and savoury.

Innovative services

Galeries Lafayette has adopted a new sales approach in this store. Customer support will be enhanced by 300 personal stylists trained to provide visitors with bespoke service. This concept will be backed by the launch of the Personal Stylist 2.0 app which will enable customers to make an appointment with and be assisted by an advisor of their choice. Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées will also have “intelligent clothes hangers” which will provide customers with information about a product and its availability in just a few seconds.

Chanel to be the guest of honour at the opening

Chanel will be the special guest at the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées opening. Until April 21, visitors will be able to see a spectacular installation inspired by the fashion house’s catwalk shows. The beach theme will echo that of the luxury brand’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection. This season’s creations will of course be on display in the store.

A total of 650 brands will display their goods at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées, including Off-White, adidas, Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, Maison Michel, Rimowa, and Ralph Lauren. The store is located at 60 Avenue des Champs-Elysées and will open its doors on March 28. — AFP-Relaxnews