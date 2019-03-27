Ikea unveils floating shelf-inspired wall speaker ahead of April launch

Ikea Symfonisk bookshelf speaker. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 27 — After receiving a Red Dot design award on Monday for its Sonos-powered Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker, Ikea officially unveiled the floating wall speaker ahead of its April launch.

Yesterday, jurors for the international product design competition Red Dot announced their 2019 winners and on the list of 1,549 designs that won a Red Dot, seven products from Ikea earned the distinction, including the Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker equipped with Sonos technology.

Earlier this month, Ikea announced that the first products in Sonos-powered Symfonisk product range would not be unveiled until the Feel Home exhibition April 9 in Milan. Evidently, the Red Dot Awards were too exciting for the company to keep quiet about for even two more weeks.

During the summer of last year, Sonos introduced a prototype of this particular device and, as far as we can tell from the Red Dot Award announcement images, nothing has visibly changed. Ikea states that it is a connected speaker with multi-functional use.

In addition to the bookshelf speaker that won a Red Dot Award, the other Ikea products that received this distinction are the Brusen outdoor sofa, Omtanksam table, Svallet work lamp, Fokusera extractor hood, Finsmakare forced air oven, and Finsmakare microwave combi oven.

Though a price has not been announced yet, Ikea confirms that it will be “affordable”. Because the company said previously that the first products will be unveiled in Milan, we can expect to see more Sonos tech-equipped Ikea furniture at the Feel Home exhibition in a couple weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews