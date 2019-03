The Rosewood Hong Kong opens officially on March 17. ― AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 2 ― New images have been released in the weeks leading up to one of the hottest hotel openings in Asia, the luxury Rosewood Hong Kong, poised to become one of the most elite places to see and be seen in the city.

Set along the Kowloon waterfront at the Victoria Dockside arts and design district, with views overlooking Victoria Harbour, the Rosewood Hong Kong occupies 43 floors of the newly built 65-story tower.

Starting at 53 square metres (570 square feet), the 322 guestrooms and 91 suites are touted as among the biggest hotel rooms in Hong Kong.

On the 40th floor, the Manor Club will host the elite in a setting ringed by outdoor terraces that offer sweeping views of the harbour, serve handcrafted beverages, and feature a lively bar, games room and complimentary snacks.

It will also house eight different dining concepts including Chinese tea house Holt's Café, dim sum at The Legacy House, and cocktails at the ambient bar DarkSide.

Two floors will also be dedicated entirely to Asaya, Rosewood's signature wellness programme, which includes alternative therapies, rituals, fitness and lifestyle activities.

The Rosewood Hong Kong opens officially on March 17. ― AFP-Relaxnews