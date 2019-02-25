What you'll be wearing to the gym this season

Lucas Hugh Kubrick 7/8 Leggings and Kubrick Sports Bra. — Picture courtesy of Lucas Hugh via AFP

LONDON, Feb 25 — If you're looking to update your gym wardrobe then read on for our roundup of the new-season sports collections and thet colours and trends we'll be wearing to workout in in the coming months.

Lucas Hugh Kubrick 7/8 Leggings and Kubrick Sports Bra

Lucas Hugh's spring collection largely focuses on shades of blue this year, with its Kubrick 7/8 leggings and Kubrick sports bra re-imagined for the new season in a rich shade of sapphire in contrasting gloss and matte fabrics.

As well as offering a flattering look, Lucas Hugh's high-tech fabrics also offer ultimate comfort and breathability.

Live The Process Ballet Legging and Ballet Top

Live The Process Ballet Legging and Ballet Top

In addition to its range of neutrals and classic black, Live The Process has added in highlights of bold red to their latest collection. The new ballet leggings are of course great for dance classes, but would also work well for yoga and Pilates with a high waist for coverage and a soft flexible fabric. And of course they pair up perfectly with the ballet top.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Primeknit Tee and Lycra Fitsense Training Tights

Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Primeknit Tee and Lycra Fitsense Training Tights

In addition to the usual bold prints, now a signature part of an adidas x Stella McCartney collection, gym goers will find soft shades of grey, pink and orange in the new 2219 range.

The Run Primeknit Tee is a great choice for runners for in-between seasons and can be worn alone on warmer spring days or layered underneath other pieces when extra warmth is still need. It also pairs well with the Lycra Fitsense Training Tights, created with a supportive and sweat-wicking fabric.

All Access Centre Stage stretch legging and Front Row stretch sports bra.

The Upside Rainbow Midi Pant and Rainbow Dance Bra

No matter the time of year The Upside always has a range of bold and upbeat prints to workout in, but the Rainbow Midi Pant and Rainbow Dance Bra are particularly fun for celebrating the return of the spring sunshine.

Both are made in the brand's super-soft, four-way stretch fabric for ease of movement, while the bra features adjustable straps and removable cups so you can choose the best fit for you.

The Upside Rainbow Midi Pant and Rainbow Dance Bra.

All Access Centre Stage Stretch Legging and Front Row Stretch Sports Bra

All Access has updated its simple high-performance sets with a sunny yellow colorway for spring. The All Access Centre Stage stretch legging and Front Row stretch sports bra has been designed in the brand's right-way performance stretch fabric for superior comfort and ease of movement and with an opaque finish to keep you covered as you stretch and move.

US$100/$75 — AFP-Relaxnews