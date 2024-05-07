PARIS, May 7 — Women may be at greater risk of experiencing depressive symptoms or depression during perimenopause, the transitory stage preceding menopause, according to a recent study by British researchers. They set out to examine the impact of the different stages of this phase of women’s lives on mental health.

“Menopause is the period in a woman’s life when her periods stop for good. It generally occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, and usually around the age of 50,” explains the website of France’s public health insurance system. “Menopause is a natural phenomenon.

It occurs when the ovaries stop producing hormones (estrogen and progesterone) and an egg every month. Menopause is said to be truly established when menstruation has been absent for one year.” It is “a natural phase in a woman’s life,” according to the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Inserm, but it is not without consequences for their health and daily lives.

Especially since “menopause is most often preceded by a transition period of 2 to 4 years,” explains the scientific research organisation. This stage is known as perimenopause, during which menstruation can be irregular, and it can be associated with various symptoms (hot flashes, chest pain, irritability). With this in mind, a team of researchers from University College London (UCL) set out to investigate how the different stages of menopause may be associated with different risks of depression.

Advertisement

Higher risk during perimenopause

They carried out a meta-analysis of seven studies involving 9,141 women from Australia, the USA, China, the Netherlands and Switzerland. All symptoms were measured using standardized, internationally recognised self-assessment instruments, including the Patient Health Questionnaire PHQ-9, as the researchers specify in a news release.

In their findings, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the scientists say they observed a significantly higher risk of experiencing depressive symptoms and being diagnosed with depression compared to premenopausal women (around 40 per cent).

Advertisement

The researchers found no significant increase in depression risk for postmenopausal women compared to those who were premenopausal.

“Our findings emphasize the importance of acknowledging that women in this life-stage are more vulnerable to experiencing depression.

It also underlines the need to provide support and screening for women to help address their mental health needs effectively,” says the study’s senior author, Dr Roopal Desai.

There are a number of limitations to this research, not least the lack of data on previous history of depression among the participants. This factor could prove decisive, as previous studies have shown.

Nevertheless, Yasmeen Badawy, co-author of the study, concludes: “Combining data from global studies indicates that these findings cannot be attributed to cultural factors or lifestyle changes alone, which have been sometimes used to explain the depressive symptoms that women experience during perimenopause.”

How to ease the symptoms?

Menopause, like perimenopause, can be accompanied by a number of symptoms, known as climacteric symptoms, which can have an impact on the physical, emotional, social and — as we’ve seen — mental well-being of the women concerned.

While these symptoms are generally transitory, some women may experience them for many years, while others may experience them subtly, or even not at all. It is therefore essential to consult a health professional to deal with them quickly, with treatments adapted to each individual’s needs.

According to a number of scientific studies, specific therapies and even everyday activities can help relieve some of these symptoms. Recent research, conducted by the same team of UCL researchers, has shown that mindfulness and cognitive-behavioural therapy can be effective in alleviating the so-called non-physical symptoms of menopause.

A study presented earlier this year, also conducted by UCL scientists, this time suggested that swimming in cold, even icy water, could significantly improve the physical and mental symptoms associated with menopause.

Although these studies may be of interest, regular check-ups with a health professional remain essential when it comes to managing menopause symptoms. — ETX Studio