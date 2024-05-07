KUCHING, May 7 — A total of 206 public clinics and health facilities in Sarawak are dilapidated in desperate need of repair, the state legislature heard today.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang today said 51 of the health facilities were in urban areas.

He said the federal Health Ministry approved a total of 39 projects valued at RM8.497 million last year for Sarawak to upgrade its dilapidated clinics and healthcare facilities, which needed partial infrastructure repair, treated water, rewiring and repainting.

“All of these projects were completed in the same year,” Tiang said during Question Time.

He added that a total of RM19 million has been allocated for the implementation of 39 dilapidated clinic projects including six urban dilapidated clinics throughout Sarawak this year.

“Under this fund, one clinic will be rebuilt with the balance of 38 projects that will involve the upgrading and improvement of infrastructures, acquiring equipment and enhancing medical services in under-served areas,” Tiang said.

He said that the Health Department conducts an annual thorough assessment of the physical condition of health facilities.

“Based on this assessment, the department will prioritise repair and upgrading works to ensure optimal infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the department is currently formulating a comprehensive Master Plan for Health Facilities Development that will serve as a road map for future healthcare development across Sarawak.

He said the federal Health Ministry, in collaboration with Unicef, WHO, and NGOs, supplies both medical and non-medical equipment to the state Health Department, adding that these resources are then distributed to relevant facilities, including rural clinics.

“In an effort to revitalise the rundown clinics in Sarawak, the state government is looking into feasible mechanisms that would spur forward dilapidated projects in clinics as proper mechanisms and streamlining processes would expedite the provision of proper facilities for all medical staff working throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Tiang added that the state will be pioneering the provision of initial financing for federal projects within the state to expedite implementation of clinics and health facilities as well as to carry out repair works.

Under this initiative, the federal government will reimburse the Sarawak government for the entire costs at a later stage,” he said, adding that adopting this method will enable the state government to initiate projects promptly at a reduced cost.