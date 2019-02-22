Hagrid-themed thrill ride coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. — Picture courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Feb 22 — A Hagrid-themed roller coaster is set to open this summer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While details are scarce, Universal Orlando offered a sneak peek of the thrill ride named Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Set to open June 13, the roller coaster is designed after the gentle giant's motorcycle and whisks riders beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle and onto the paths of some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures.

Universal Orlando Resort's Wizarding World of Harry Potter is divided into two lands: The wizarding village of Hogsmeade, which includes Hogwarts castle, and Diagon Alley. — AFP-Relaxnews