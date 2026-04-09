PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The establishment of the National Disaster Management Council (MPBN) reflects the government’s serious commitment to shifting from post-disaster reaction to prioritising preparedness, prevention and risk reduction, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid said the country needs a structure for faster strategic decisions, smoother coordination and seamless on-the-ground action — bridging any federal-state gaps.

“We’re not just reacting to disasters — we want the country prepared in advance, risks minimised, and damage to lives, property and the economy kept to a minimum.”

The new setup will also strengthen the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) as lead body, enhancing its capacity, expertise and operations for effective performance at every level, he said today.

Yesterday, the government agreed to form the MPBN, with permanent members including all menteris besar, chief ministers and the Sarawak premier.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that stronger state-level coordination is vital, as quick and organised responses at state and district levels are key to success.

“Federal-state ties must tighten for closer, clearer collaboration, making the national disaster chain a unified team,” he added. — Bernama