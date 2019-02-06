Taiwan is top international destination for Airbnb users in China

TAIPEI, Feb 6 — The most popular domestic destination for Chinese millennials on Airbnb this Lunar New Year period is Guangzhou, while Taiwan is the most popular international destination. With the world’s largest human migration process currently underway, Airbnb, which entered the Chinese market in 2017, has released new data to paint a portrait of its Chinese customers. According to the company’s reservation data, more than 80 per cent of bookings for the Chinese New Year were made by millennials users born in the 1980s and 1990s. For the first time, Guangzhou took the top spot as the most popular domestic destination, followed by Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu and Shanghai. This year, Airbnb guests from China are traveling to 1,048 cities in 111 countries during the Chinese New Year. Along with traditional favourites like Japan, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia, Chinese travellers are also showing increasing interest in boutique destinations like Iceland. The top five most popular international destinations are Taiwan, Bangkok, Osaka, Hong Kong and Queenstown. Overall, Airbnb says it has seen a 100 per cent increase in guest arrivals among Chinese guests this holiday period compared to the same period last year. — AFP-Relaxnews

