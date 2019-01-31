BCBG Max Azria signs up Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London February 21, 2018. pic — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Founded in 1989 by Max Azria, the BCBG Max Azria fashion house is this year celebrating three decades of creativity and success with a special campaign. For the occasion, the brand has signed up fashion industry star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to front its spring 2019 collection, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports, yesterday.

The British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stars in the BCBG Max Azria anniversary campaign for the spring 2019 season. The campaign has a soft and romantic vibe, showing off a slew of standout designs from the brand’s new collection.

Shot by Zoey Grossman in Los Angeles, the campaign features a series of bohemian-style dresses designed with contemporary women in mind. Designs include refined evening gowns and pleated dresses.

The label’s 30th-anniversary celebrations continue with the appointment of stylist Kate Young as creative consultant, working alongside the BCBG Max Azria creative director, Bernd Kroeber.

Internationally renowned model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley regularly poses for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion and accessories brands. She recently starred in the Jimmy Choo fall/winter 2018 campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews