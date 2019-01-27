Supreme skateboard collection auctioned for US$800,000

People admire the Sotheby’s New York display of the only privately-owned collection of every Supreme skate deck ever manufactured for the online-only sale ‘20 Years of Supreme’ in New York January 18, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — A collection of all 248 skateboards produced by streetwear brand Supreme has been sold for a record US$800,000 (RM3.3 million) at a Sotheby’s online auction.

Supreme, founded by British designer James Jebbia and established in 1994 in New York’s Soho neighbourhood, gained a special status among skateboarding connoisseurs with its streetwear-inspired clothing.

Starting in 1998, it also began offering quality, limited-series boards designed by big-name artists like Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Richard Prince.

The collection, sold in a two-week online auction that ended Friday, included Louis Vuitton-monogrammed decks, a series of Last Supper decks and a tribute to Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Also in the collection was a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk worth several thousand dollars.

The entire Supreme production was brought together by Los Angeles collector Ryan Fuller, who began his years-long quest in 2005.

“I tried to hold off on buying decks for as long as possible because I knew once I started I’d have to have them all,” Fuller said in a video released by Sotheby’s.

While the collection was sold on the lower end of its estimated value — up to US$1.2 million, according to Sotheby’s — it is by far a record for skateboard sales.

In 2012, a board owned by skater Jamie Thomas was purchased for US$38,425 at a charity auction organised by the Tony Hawk Foundation.

And in June 2018, at a sale organised in Hong Kong by Sotheby’s, a series of eight custom boards designed by American artist Kaws was auctioned for US$55,700.

“We’ve seen an increase in value of skateboards over the last five years and it’s a category we’re really interested in doing more,” said Sotheby’s global head of e-commerce Noah Wunsch.

“It’s considered art. People like living with these boards,” he told AFP. — AFP