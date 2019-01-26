Five of the dreamiest bridal dresses from The Wedding KL fashion show

Get ready to be swept off your feet by these ethereal designs. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The bride’s dress is undoubtedly one of the main highlights of any wedding and brides-to-be spend months and even years in advance searching for the perfect gown.

So where does one go when seeking inspiration for bridal fashion?

Look no further as The Wedding KL is set to be the hottest bridal event of the year that will bring 21 Malaysian fashion designers together to share their collections tailored with the modern bride in mind.

The event is slated to run from January 25 to January 27 at the JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Check out five designs from The Wedding KL’s media launch fashion show and see which of these dreamy dresses will be your favourite.

Syomirizwa Gupta

The design hugs your curves in all the right places.

The intricate ribbon detailing gives this dress a structured look while maintaining an air of romance with lace and tulle.

Hasfitri Yusof

For the bride who loves standing out, this colourful dress is sure to hit the right note.

Breaking away from the traditional bridal colour palette, Hasfitri Yusof created an eye-catching number that stood out amongst a sea of white dresses with its blue fringe detail.

Hazara

This dress breaks the mould for what wedding dresses ought to look like.

Hazara’s regal design defies the norm for bridal dresses with an asymmetrical cape and luxurious fabrics.

Amzu Atelier

With sleek and elegant details, this gown is bound to take your breath away.

With a streamlined shape and a unique neckline, this dress is bound to make its wearer feel like a supermodel on her big day.

Ambersze

A dress that catches the light in the best way possible.

Perfect for the bride brimming with confidence, this sparkly number is sure to make anyone’s big day shine even brighter.

For more information on The Wedding KL and details on how to win tickets to catch their fashion shows over the weekend, visit http://www.theweddingkl.com.