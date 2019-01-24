When the postman crashes a wedding to deliver a package (VIDEO)

A diligent postman from Poslaju interrupts wedding ceremony to deliver parcel to the bride. – Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — For all the meticulous planning and preparation that goes into a wedding, it’s often the totally unexpected things that make for the funny and insane memories.

A Malaysian bride, known as Peny, who tied the knot two days ago will definitely have a funny story to tell for years, if not decades to come.

disebalik tabir 😂 thank you so much abam posmen! pic.twitter.com/UqCQ3PuimM — pen (@penyp3n) January 23, 2019

According to the short video clip, which has gone viral ever since it was posted on Twitter, the bride received a parcel from a diligent Poslaju postman while the wedding ceremony was under way.

The short video, which has garnered over 60,000 views, showed the bride signing for her parcel during her wedding ceremony.

The postman then took a group photo with the newlyweds before he went off.

After the Tweet went viral, social media users were quick to poke fun at the incident with their hilarious comments.

A screengrab of the comments on Twitter. — Picture via Twitter

A Twitter user, Mer, commented asking the bride if they invited the postman for the kenduri afterwards.

Another user, Bergedil, said in Malay, “When you want to get married but Lazada has a sale.”

Well, that’s not the only nuptial incident that went viral.

Here are two other recent hilarious incidents that will surely crack you up:

Wedding photographer shoves bride’s stepmother to get first kiss shot

It’s usually the bride who gets a bit hot under the collar, but a hilarious footage from a wedding last October revealed otherwise.

The short video footage, that was captioned “Wedding Photographer with moves like Arya Stark” on YouTube, showed a determined photographer vigorously pushing the bride’s stepmother aside after she got in the way of the couple’s first kiss.

Folks, bear in mind that capturing newlyweds’ first kiss is top priority for wedding photographers!

Gay couple’s flawless dance moves

A screengrab of the couple’s stunning dance move. — Picture via YouTube

A gay couple’s incredible first dance mash-up stunned Internet users after they shared the video clip online last October.

In the video, the couple start off slow-dancing to Morgana King’s It’s a Quiet Thing before an apparent malfunction cut the music and gave way to a well-rehearsed dance melody that treated the guests to quite a show.