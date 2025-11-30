AMPANG, Nov 30 — We’ve all been there. Some things in life you just can’t quit, even if you know it’s probably not very good for you: be it a dangerously addictive snack, some sugary drink or being a Spurs fan.

Sometimes it’s the one that got away but somehow keeps coming back. And then goes away again.

You know, the sort of thing the likes of Jack and Ennis or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know all too well about.

Well, curry mee is my “I wish I knew how to quit you”, my very own Bennifer 3.0.

Not that I’ve ever needed to quit it, but the older I get and the deeper I sink into a sedentary lifestyle, the less I am allowing myself to indulge in the caloric bonanza that is a bowl of curry mee.

Naturally, that means any new prospect outside my routine comes under an even greater degree of scrutiny, because these calories better be worth it.

The nondescript stall is located to the left, right after the entrance of the food court. — Picture by Ethan Lau

And so one morning, I found myself sitting under the long, airy expanse of 129 Food Court, tracking down a bowl of curry mee that’s reportedly worth the drive deep into the recesses of Ampang Mewah.

At the table next to mine sat a group of folks much, much older than me, engaged in deep conversation, gesticulating wildly and speaking Hakka at the language’s default volume of loud, which was a sure sign I was in the presence of longtime Ampang residents.

Despite not having a name, the stall itself isn’t hard to find. It’s immediately to the left of the entrance, sandwiched between two stalls selling pastries and porridge.

Interestingly, the stall also sells Hakka mee and sam kan chong, or pork ball noodles.

The obvious order here is the all-in-one curry mee (RM15), which includes the triple threat of poached chicken, char siew and roast pork topped over fresh cockles, tofu pok, bean sprouts and your choice of noodles.

To this, I added extra roast pork and cockles. I mean, since I’m already all the way out here, why not, right?

The curry is a thick orange hue and topped with a layer of fiery red oil. — Picture by Ethan Lau

You know the saying, “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts?” Well, the sum of a few of the parts here is greater than the whole of some other bowls.

The curry broth, bright orange under a thick layer of glistening red oil, is decadent and savoury with a mildly warming heat.

It’s thick, both in body and intensity, while the chilli paste on the side can be added for even more oomph.

The cockles are plump, juicy and decidedly metallic on the tongue, but the real surprise is in the char siew.

Both the roast pork and ‘char siew’ go well in the dish, but the latter’s smokiness is especially suited for the rich curry. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Both types of roasted meat go well with curry; the salty, crispy roast pork is a no-brainer, but this specimen of lean, reddish and slightly sweet char siew is particularly smoky, adding another layer of satisfaction to the experience.

In the interest of transparency, I spent the rest of the day feeling quite bloated and thoroughly engorged, though I suspect getting distracted by a few snacks from the yau char kwai stall (just decent) and a few onde-onde (rather good) had something to do with it.

Either way, it’s a small price to pay for the satisfaction and genuine enrichment that an excellent bowl of curry mee like this provides, and I pay it gladly. Maybe I’m not ready to quit it just yet.

Don’t miss the big green signs. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Curry Mee Stall at 129 Food Court

129, Jalan Mewah 5,

Ampang Mewah, Selangor.

Open daily, 8am-2pm or till sold out, whichever comes first. No set off days.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

