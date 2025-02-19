KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — You may groan at the thought of another China F&B brand landing on our shores but this round, it’s different.

Started in 1980, Luo Ma Sha Guo hails from Chengdu, a place famous for Sichuan food and hotpot.

This brand, touted as “Mom Luo’s Canteen”, does a variety of spicy Sichuan fare like oil splashed dishes, mapo tofu and even individual hotpots.

However, its repertoire also includes soups and casserole dishes with a homestyle air and a tempered down spiciness, allowing you to curate it to your taste preferences.

Mak Luo Claypot is their first shop in Malaysia (left) while Luo Ma Claypot (right) occupies a larger, more comfortable space in forever busy Subang Jaya SS15 — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

These dishes are cooked in claypots, arriving at your table with sizzling hot and appetising flavours.

And yes, these dishes are designed as rice killers, so feel free to ladle up as many bowls of free flow rice to satisfy all your carbohydrate cravings.

In Malaysia, their first outlet opened late last year at Nexus under the name Mak Luo Claypot.

Luo Ma Claypot's decor has more attention to details like Chinese newspapers on the walls and retro wooden like tables and chairs — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Another outlet is located at Subang Jaya’s forever busy SS15 area but it takes the name, Luo Ma Claypot.

The two outlets not only sport slight differences in their names but also in the decor and menu offerings.

While one can enjoy the claypot dishes on one’s own, it’s better value if you gather a group of people to share.

At the Bangsar South outlet, the Braised Pork with Bean Claypot (RM38) was exceptional with the chunky pork belly that was soft and tender. A sprinkle of dried osmanthus flowers over the glossy meat adds a nice touch.

Vermicelli with Minced Pork Claypot (left) marries springy noodles with a savoury minced pork sauce and Tomato Meatball Soup Claypot (right) has lighter, more natural tomato flavours with pork balls and lily bulbs — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s paired with broad beans, an ingredient we don’t usually see here but the soft, wide beans work well with the little braising sauce it is served with and whole red dates.

Over in Subang Jaya, this dish is called Cherry Braised Pork Claypot instead.

There’s also vermicelli dishes which feature thin, springy noodles rather than the finer rice flour ones we’re more used to.

Our Vermicelli with Minced Pork Claypot (RM18) was satisfying with a savoury sauce that marries well with the slick noodles. You can also opt for a garlic shrimp version too with the same vermicelli.

Complement your meal with a soup item, like the Tomato Meatball Soup Claypot (RM25).

Here the broth has a light and more natural tomato taste, rather than other places that rely on the sweeter, thick canned tomato soup.

It’s an interesting combination of fluffy pork balls with lily bulbs. This soup is also available as a hotpot in the Bangsar South outlet.

Other soups you can try include a Chinese Stewed Pork Trotter Soup or a Flavourful Crispy Pork Soup.

A must try is this comforting Braised Beef Brisket Claypot with tender beef cut into cubes and braised radish — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Braised Beef Brisket Claypot (RM38) took some time to arrive, probably because it needed a longer cooking time to ensure the stew was well infused with the flavours.

Each cube of beef is tender to the bite. It’s accompanied with tender white radish cubes too.

At the Bangsar South outlet, one needs to pay RM3 for free flow rice.

Over in the Subang Jaya outlet, there’s no charge for the free flow rice.

In addition, you can help yourself to pickled cabbage and drinks like Chinese tea or plum juice. Occasionally, the plum juice may run out, leaving only Chinese tea.

The Bangsar South outlet also has hotpot, special drinks like Peachy Jasmine, Lemon Tea, Thai style Milk Tea and Jasmine Milk Tea. There’s also dessert in the form of an Iced Bean Pudding.

Eggplant with Minced Pork Claypot is my kryptonite and this version leaves a slight spicy tingle on the tongue — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

One of my all-time favourites is the Eggplant with Minced Pork Claypot (RM18).

You do get a slight buzz of spiciness but it enhances the soft eggplant and minced meat well. What I also appreciated was how restrained they are with the usage of oil.

When it’s raining, it’s time to ramp up the spicy levels with the Mapo Tofu Claypot (RM18).

Again, you get a hit of spiciness from the Szechuan peppercorns but it’s not overly crazy to burn the tongue. However, a silkier beancurd would be better for this pairing.

And for those brave ones, there’s the Oil Splashed Lion Head Meatball Claypot (RM38). With this series, the meat is served with a layer of hot oil laden with dried chillies and szechuan peppers.

Mapo Tofu Claypot (left) needs a silkier beancurd to enjoy that spicy sauce and Oil Splashed Lion Head Meatball Claypot (right) is for those who like punchier flavours — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The soft, large meatball absorbs the spicy flavours well, burning your tongue. As you dig under the layer of hot oil, you will find piping hot strands of beancurd skin, quail eggs and bean sprouts.

In the Subang Jaya outlet, they have also introduced new dishes, like their Twice Cooked Pork Claypot served with vegetables.

Both outlets also have a range of cold dishes served with a spicy sauce and marinated items like quail eggs and chicken wings.

Mak Luo Claypot's interior is peppered with various photos of their signature dishes — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Mak Luo Claypot

Unit G-02, Ground Floor

Nexus

Jalan Kerinchi

Bangsar South

Kuala Lumpur

Open daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel:017-5267177

Instagram: @makluo.claypot

Luo Ma Claypot

No. 52, Ground Floor

Jalan SS15/4B

Subang Jaya

Open daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel:012-9950765

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

