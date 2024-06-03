KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Presented by FunNow Malaysia, GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2024 promises a unique culinary journey for food enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to indulge in Michelin Guide-recognised restaurants at affordable prices.

From May 31 to June 30, diners can experience an array of culinary delights starting at just RM68 per person.

Now in its second year, FunNow Malaysia’s GastroMonth is a month-long annual celebration of fine dining.

This year’s event features over 20 Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants, with notable chefs such as Darren Teoh of Dewakan (two Michelin stars), Raymond Tham from Beta KL (one Michelin star), and Kim Hock Su from Restaurant au Jardin (one Michelin star).

Advertisement

It offers a range of specially developed, affordable lunch tasting menus curated by 19 participating Michelin-recommended restaurants.

Diners can choose from 3-course sets priced between RM68 to RM128 per person, or 5-course meals ranging from RM198 to RM288 per person. These menus provide an accessible way for food lovers to explore top-tier dining in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Adding to the excitement, GastroMonth will feature a series of unique collaborative feasts.

Advertisement

Over 10 nights in June, 20 chefs from Michelin Guide-listed restaurants will come together to create multi-course menus based on different dinner themes.

Smoked ocean trout with blinis, the first course in Cilantro Restaurant and Wine Bar’s curated 3-course lunch tasting menu at RM128. — Picture courtesy of FunNow Malaysia

This “Star Chef Collaboration” offers a rare chance to enjoy exclusive dishes and witness extraordinary collaborations.

One notable collaboration is “Meating Hanwoo”, featuring Korean Halal Hanwoo beef which was imported to Malaysia for the first time in June 2023.

In the distinguished hands of Masashi Horiuchi of Entier French Dining, Satoshi Uehara of USHI, and Takashi Kimura of Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar, the dinner explores the culinary possibilities of using all parts of the premium Hanwoo cattle.

Available for only two nights on June 29 and 30, it will be held at Entier French Dining in Alila Bangsar and features six courses alongside a wine pairing.

The “Meating Hanwoo” menu is priced at RM754 nett per person, with an option for wine pairing at RM1,102 nett per person.

This year’s GastroMonth is not just about great food though; it’s also about giving back.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to local organisations that support underprivileged children, including Fugee School, Yayasan Chow Kit and Yong Ai Orphanage

GastroMonth events can be booked exclusively through FunNow from May 31 to June 30, 2024. UOB Malaysia and Visa Malaysia cardholders can enjoy up to 25 per cent off bookings with applicable promo codes entered at checkout.

More GastroMonth 2024-related information available at https://bit.ly/GastroMonth2024.