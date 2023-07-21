KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — If you're up for a different breakfast view, consider trying out TGSK KL inside Taman Ampang Indah.

The peaceful green surroundings are a good way to destress from city life, as you dine on Malay eats from Terengganu and Johor.

There's no fixed address but just use Waze to get here. It's the road that leads to the SUKE highway for Bukit Indah/Taman Kosas.

You will see the signboard Gerai UPEN Kampung Dato' Mufti, then there's an entrance fronted by pots of plants, looking like a nursery.

Their namesake is this Tempe Goreng Sambal Kicap.

There'll be a chalkboard with the words, "Dah Sarapan Ke Tu?" which asks you the most important question of the day, whether you have had your breakfast yet.

Once you walk in, you will find it's not a very large space. I can imagine it must be chaotic on weekends.

Since I went for a mid-week breakfast treat, it was quiet and pleasant to dine in leisure. It was my first time visiting this area, so the drive itself was an adventure for me.

What I noticed was people didn't linger long; they'dl order the food, eat it and rush off, probably because it was a weekday.

A Johor specialty is 'lempeng' or pancakes like this one with sliced bananas eaten with 'sambal'.

There are tables scattered around so once you get one, remember the table number as you will need it to order your food.

Firstly, let's tackle the elephant in the room... what is TGSK? Well, it just stands for Tempe Goreng Sambal Kicap, which is their signature item.

In fact if you turn back time to 2020, they started out as a stall selling that popular Javanese item, right in front of Pakdin Nursery which is where they are now located.

Essentially, it's tempeh cut into finger-sized pieces that are deep fried and served with a mild sambal and soy sauce on the side.

There's a stall offering these golden bites, together with keropok lekor and tauhu bergedil or stuffed beancurd puffs with mashed potatoes and various fillings. You also have a Johor classic dish, lempeng or pancakes with coconut or bananas.

Just help yourself to the mountain of fried tempeh. You need to pick up 22 pieces for RM6. Since I was dining solo, I opted for a half portion.

These reminded me of French fries, thicker but at least I tell myself, a healthier version since tempeh has all those good-for-you benefits as it's fermented soybeans.

I ordered the Lempeng Pisang (RM5), which is prepared on a hot griddle. It may not look like much but the pancakes were soft and you get a little sweetness from the scattered sliced bananas. The sambal served was mildly spicy too, giving it a boost of flavour.

With so many snacks, I was anticipating a huge breakfast selection but what I discovered was their Nasi Dagang (RM9.50) is a different creature from the usual gerai versions.

Help yourself to the mountain of golden brown fried 'tempeh' at the stall.

It's Terengganu style with white grains. And as they use 100 per cent parboiled 1121 basmati rice, it sits so much lighter on the stomach.

The taste is much more refined with a thinner gulai and chunks of ikan tongkol. Again, this may not appeal to those who love full bodied flavours with their East Coast food.

The other popular item is the laksam, which most diners were tucking into. You can also get lontong Johor.

On weekends, the menu is bigger with special items. There's Pulut Pagi or glutinous rice served with ikan rebus goreng, another East Coast breakfast essential. You also have Pulut Kuning paired with rendang. There's also Laksa Johor, Soto Ayam and Lontong Darat. Prices range from RM7.50 to RM8.50 for these weekend eats.

Give it a try if you're in the area. It's a peaceful way to de-stress among Nature as you tuck into your breakfast.

TGSK Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Bukit Indah Utama, Taman Ampang Indah, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 8am to 12pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Monday. Tel: 011-54145044. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgsk.kl Instagram: @tgsk.kl

