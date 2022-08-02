Coca-Cola will be served in all KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Malaysia by September. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd — the franchise operator and owner of fast-food brands KFC and Pizza Hut — today announced a multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola Malaysia, which will see the latter's soft drinks being served in the former's outlets.

Coca-Cola beverages, which also include Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, and Heaven and Earth iced teas, will be served in both fountain dispensers and sold in cans and bottles, replacing previous drinks under PepsiCo Sdn Bhd.

"We are proud to have our Coca-Cola drinks served alongside KFC and Pizza Hut's popular food offerings," said Louis Balat Joseph, the chief executive of Coca-Cola Malaysia's parent firm Bottling Investments Group for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, in a statement.

"We are excited that this partnership represents a significant synergy to provide diners with our refreshing range of beverages in responding to ever-changing consumer needs."

Beginning this month, the brand will supply more than 740 KFC stores and over 440 Pizza Hut restaurants across the nation.

All stores will transition to Coca-Cola beverages by early next month, the statement said.

“As a leader in Malaysia’s retail food industry, QSR Brands through KFC and Pizza Hut is committed to consistently serving high-quality products while remaining agile and relevant for all. We are committed to raising the bar in terms of service delivery, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"Over the last two years, we have been able to grow despite the prevailing challenges by innovating all areas of the business and will continue to do so. We believe this partnership will further widen our reach and we hope to delight our customers further,” added Nehchal Khanna, the chief executive and managing director of QSR Brands.

Coca-Cola has been in Malaysia since 1936, serving over 200,000 customers here now.

QSR is a franchisee of over 850 KFC restaurants in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Cambodia, and is also the operator of Pizza Hut in Malaysia and Singapore, with more than 500 restaurants and delivery concepts here.

It is also involved in breeder and contract broiler farming, hatchery, poultry production, and processing as well as a host of ancillary businesses including baking, commissary, and sauce production.