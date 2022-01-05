Phase four takeaway: Bangsar's D Brother's Claypot delivers a satisfying 'satti sorru' with various goodies

If you're undecided which 'satti sorru' to order, go for the 'ananthe' mix that has chicken, mutton, squid and prawns. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — In recent years, satti sorru or Indian claypot rice has become trendy. Stalls selling the flavour packed one pot dish are mushrooming all over the Klang Valley.

One stall is D Brother's Claypot — located on a pavement — right across the popular TMC supermarket at Bangsar. I came across it via Facebook. What made it even more attractive is the fact they are listed on Grab.

You will be spoiled for choice as the satti sorru menu is an extensive one. Select from 16 types whereby prices range from RM12 to RM25 per pot. There's meat and seafood choices. You even have some unusual pairings like quail and quail eggs versions.

Their mutton 'satti sorru' is packed with flavour and a generous portion of tender meat.

The seafood choices include salmon, prawns, ikan tenggiri, crabs, sardines and the more unusual lala clams. If you can't decide on what to eat, zoom in on their mixed seafood for RM20 that combines prawns and squid.

Their priciest pot clocks in at RM25 which is the ananthe mixed satti sorru. It's the perfect choice for those who want a little of everything for their meal.

When you get your satti sorru, it's like a treasure hunt. Dig a little and you will get chunky pieces of chicken and tender pieces of mutton. If you're lucky you may spot the elusive squid. There's also two large prawns with a nice bouncy texture to relish.

If you have a claypot, you can create the same dining experience at home.

You can also keep the mutton 'satti sorru' warm in the claypot.

And if that is not enough, you also get a whole hard boiled egg to enjoy with the rice that is fragrant with spices. The heat of the rice is also just nice, allowing you to enjoy the flavours with each spoonful.

If you want more intense flavours, go for the mutton satti sorru for RM18. There's also a bone marrow version. The highlight is the generous portion of tender mutton.

What I liked was they cut the meat in bigger pieces hence you get more bite to your meal. There's also a whole hard boiled egg to bulk up your meal too.

The stall also serves claypot fish head curry or claypot mutton curry with banana leaf rice. There's also fried rice.

The takeaway is wrapped in a three layer parcel with banana leaf, plastic wrap and brown paper.

If you're within the delivery vicinity of the stall, you can also order via Grab. If not, just drop by the stall and do a takeaway.

D Brother's Claypot, PPKLG Bangsar Walk (Opposite TMC), Lucky Garden, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: +60111-6475360/+6017-2732616. Open: 10.30am to 10.30pm. Closed for a day every month (not fixed). Facebook:@D-brothers-Claypot-rice-103812348825886